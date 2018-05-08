Rahane to lead India against Afghanistan in Kohli’s absence

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are missing from India’s Test squad to play Afghanistan. Ajinkya Rahane has been named captain of the side, while Kohli gears up for the tour of England with a county stint with Surrey.

Afghanistan will play their first ever Test, against India, from June 14 to 18 in Bengaluru. It will also be the first Test played in India in the month of June, in peak summer but Bengaluru is cooler than most other Test venues in the country.

Afghanistan were granted Test status in June 2017, when they and Ireland were made Full Members by the ICC. They will be the fourth team to play their maiden Test against India, after Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.