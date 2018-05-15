Home / Ramazan Recipes / Qeema Samosa

Qeema Samosa

Ingredients:

  1. For mince filling:
  2. lamb/goat/beef mince   1 kg
  3. ginger garlic paste 3 tbsp
  4. green chili chopped 4 tbsp (use less if you want less spicy)
  5. salt 1-1/2  tsp
  6. red chili powder 1 tbsp
  7. whole cumin 1 tbsp
  8. garam masala powder 1 tbsp
  9. fresh coriander 1/4 bunch
  10. fresh mint 20-25 leaves
  11. onion 2 big
  12. lemon juice 6-7 tbsp
  13. Other ingredients,
  14. Samosa pati 1 packet
  15. flour 1/4 cup

Directions:

  1. Take 2 onions, chop them fine in a chopper…add 4 tbsp lemon juice, mix and leave for 10-15 minutes.
  2. Add mince in a wok with ginger garlic paste. On high heat stir and cook it .
  4. Add green chili finely chopped…stir until all extra juices from meat evaporates, and you see oil with sides of pan.
  6. Put mince in a strainer ,throw all extra oil from meat.
  7. It will make it healthy and dry for samosa filling.
  8. Add salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder, whole cumin and 4 tbsp lemon juice…mix well.
  10. Now add chopped onion, and chopped coriander and mint. stir and cook for five minutes.
  11. Turn off the heat, let it completely cool.
  12. 1/4 cup flour in some water, make thick paste…this will act as glue in our samosa pati.
  14. Take samosa pati, Fold it ,make cone shape, fill with 1 tbsp mince.
  15. Apply some flour paste on edges…fold and seal it nicely.
  16. Repeat with all .. now freeze them if you like or cook them.
  17. Fry them and serve hot with yogurt dip

source: funcooking.co.uk

