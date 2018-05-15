Qeema Samosa

Ingredients:
- For mince filling:
- lamb/goat/beef mince 1 kg
- ginger garlic paste 3 tbsp
- green chili chopped 4 tbsp (use less if you want less spicy)
- salt 1-1/2 tsp
- red chili powder 1 tbsp
- whole cumin 1 tbsp
- garam masala powder 1 tbsp
- fresh coriander 1/4 bunch
- fresh mint 20-25 leaves
- onion 2 big
- lemon juice 6-7 tbsp
- Other ingredients,
- Samosa pati 1 packet
- flour 1/4 cup
Directions:
- Take 2 onions, chop them fine in a chopper…add 4 tbsp lemon juice, mix and leave for 10-15 minutes.
- Add mince in a wok with ginger garlic paste. On high heat stir and cook it .
- Add green chili finely chopped…stir until all extra juices from meat evaporates, and you see oil with sides of pan. This will take almost 10-15 minutes.
- Put mince in a strainer ,throw all extra oil from meat.
- It will make it healthy and dry for samosa filling.
- Put dry mince again in wok. Add salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder, whole cumin and 4 tbsp lemon juice… mix well. leave it on slow heat with lid for 10 minutes.
- Now add chopped onion, and chopped coriander and mint. stir and cook for five minutes.
- Turn off the heat, let it completely cool.
- mix 1/4 cup flour in some water, make thick paste…this will act as glue in our samosa pati.
- Take samosa pati, Fold it ,make cone shape, fill with 1 tbsp mince.
- Apply some flour paste on edges…fold and seal it nicely.
- Repeat with all .. now freeze them if you like or cook them.
- Fry them and serve hot with yogurt dip
source: funcooking.co.uk