Punjab cabinet approves supplementary budget 2017-18

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the supplementary budget and revised estimates for financial year 2017-18.

The meeting was presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

The meeting also approved revised annual development programme 2017-18, along with the minutes of 31st meeting of the Punjab Cabinet and the decision of 55th meeting of Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government was presenting the supplementary budget for the financial year 2017-18 and the next government would present the new budget.

He said that the provincial government had spent resources on public welfare by considering them as a sacred trust and added that welfare of masses had always been given preference.

The Punjab government made a real saving of billions of rupees through its transparent policies and the saved amount had been spent on public welfare.

Shehbaz Sharif said that judicial e-stamp papers programme was a revolutionary step, which will have far-reaching impact on the economy. Due to it, billions of rupees have been deposited in the national kitty during the current fiscal year, he added.

He said that resources would have to be further expanded for the welfare of common man, adding that nations do not progress by borrowing from others.

He expressed his satisfaction that important reforms have been introduced in health and education sectors by tremendously enhancing their budgets.

“Public service is our core mission which will be continued with speed and efficiency,” concluded

the chief minister.

The chief minister also appreciated the performance of Provincial Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and others appreciated the

hard work of Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and his team for improving the primary and secondary healthcare sector.

During the meeting, Fateha was offered for the departed soul of PML-N MNA Rajab Ali Baloch and sympathies were extended to the bereaved family. The chief minister said that Rajab Ali Baloch was an asset of the party.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting.—APP