PTI leaders granted bail in Parliament, Ptv attack cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court of Islamabad granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf’s Aleem Khan and Shaukat Yousifzai in Parliament and PTV Attack cases on Thursday.

The two politicians appeared before the Judge Kosar Abbas Zaidi .

On May 12, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted interim bail to Aleem Khan in the PTV and Parliament attack cases.

The PTI leader secured the bail against surety bond worth Rs0.1 million.

On April 9, PTI former secretary-general Jahangir Tareen was granted the bail in PTV and Parliament attack cases.—INP