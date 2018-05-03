PTI, JI part ways in Khyber Pakhtun Khwa

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have amicably parted ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

JI leaders Inayatullah Khan and Muzafar Said addressed a press conference in Peshawar Thursday along with provincial chief minister Pervaiz Khattak to announce the decision.

The PTI and JI had a coalition government in the province for the past five years. The JI had the local government and finance ministries in the alliance.

Last week, the JI had announced that they would be parting ways with the coalition after the restoration of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

“Today is a historic day,” KP Minister of Local Government Inayatullah Khan said.

“By parting ways on a friendly note, we have established a good political tradition,” he added.

Inayatullah and Muzafar Said, who served as the provincial finance minister, also announced that they had resigned from their posts following their party’s decision to part ways from the coalition government.

Further, addressing the presser, Khattak said, “In 2019, FATA will be merged with KP.”—INP