PTI expels 13 MPs over Horse Trading allegations

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday expelled party’s 13 Member Provincial Assembly (MPAs) over allegations of horse trading in Senate elections.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai, as many as 20 party’s MPAs had allegations of selling their votes in Senate elections and show cause notices were issued to complete investigation.

He said that the members who have not replied to notices were expelled from the party.

The MPs who were expelled from the party include Nargis Bibi, Deena Naz, Nagina Khan, Neesam Hayat, Yaseen Khalil, Qurban Ali, Amjad Afridi, Ziaullah Afridi, Javaid Naseem, Khatoon Bibi and Abdul Haq.

“A two member team headed by KP CM Pervaiz Khattak has been formed for those who replied to the notices,” Yousafzai said and added the committee will decide about the MPs.

The MPs who replied to the notices include; Meeraj Hummayun, Arif Yousaf, Fauzia Bibi, Wajihuz Zaman, Sardar Idrees, Faisal Zaman, Babar Saleem and Javaid Naseem.—NNI