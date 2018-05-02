PTI demands Rana Sanaullah’s resignation over misogynist remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has demanded to sack Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over his misogynist remarks against party’s women.

Refusing to accept the apology tendered by Chief Minister of Punjab Shehabz Sharif, the PTI has decided to raise the issue on the floor of the National Assembly.

While strongly condemning the remarks, PTI Chief Imran Khan had said that in the past 30 years, these people have always disrespected women which is against our religion and culture. I want to thank our women for coming out in such huge numbers”, Khan stated in a Twitter message.

It is to be mentioned here that Sanaullah, a day after Imran Khan’s rally in Lahore, said, “Women who participated in the rally were not from honourable families as their dances showed where they were from.”— INP