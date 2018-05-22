PTI candidates serve Rs one billion legal notice to PTI Chairman

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehrike Insaf MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday serve a legal notice of Rs one billion to PTI chairman Imran Khan for alleging them of taking money during senate polls.

The notice served by Yasin Khalil and Qurban Ali under section 8 of Defamation Ordinance 2002 through their legal counsel Advocate Danish Afridi, Barrister Mian Tajammul Shah and Khalid Ali Khan asked Imran Khan to tender apology over his allegations of horse trading and selling vote against Rs 40 million against the two MPAs.

It said that the two MPAs belong to very respectable families and well known in district Peshawar and possess unblemished past record and had served political position earlier from 2001 to 2005, adding that the allegation by Imran Khan were deliberate to damage the reputation of the two MPAs.

It said that the allegation leveled in a press conference were false, misleading and highly defamatory and condemnable and was not expected from a leader of a political party like PTI.

The legal notice said that the allegation leveled by Imran Khan exposed the two MPAs to serious threats by their respective supports and those affiliated with them and highly provocative leading to a direct clash with many of political workers.

The legal notice asked Imran Khan to prove his allegation in strictest sense and tender an unconditional apology publically within a period of 14-day of receiving the legal notice and withdraw all the allegation made and pay a sum of Rs one billion as compensation for the damages caused.—APP