Probing into corruption not a ‘crime’, stresses NAB chairman

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that probing into corruption is not a ‘crime’.

“It is not a crime to make queries about when and how corruption was done,” the NAB chairman said while addressing a ceremony here.

“We shall continue to do so even if it is considered a crime by anyone,” he added.

Reiterating that corruption will not be tolerated anymore, Iqbal said, “Whatever the anti-graft body is doing is in the best interest of the country.”

He further stated that the bureau had remained under its legal and Constitutional jurisdiction to do its job and it would continue to do so. — INP