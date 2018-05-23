President Xi meets PM’s adviser Naser Janjua

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping met Prime Minister National Security Adviser General (Retd) Naser Khan Janjua and other heads of foreign delegations attending here the 13th meeting of Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and called for enhanced SCO security cooperation.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping suggested that the SCO member countries continue to uphold the common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and promote a security governance model that addresses both symptoms and root causes, so as to push forward the SCO security cooperation to a new level.

“The SCO Security Council Secretaries meeting is important for member states. It is necessary for SCO member states to jointly respond to security threats and work together to strengthen regional security governance.

Since the establishment of the SCO, the member states have always taken the maintenance of regional security and stability as a priority. By expanding areas of cooperation, cracking down on the “three evil forces”, namely terrorism, extremism and separatism, and preventing the spillover effect of the hotspot issues, the SCO has made important contributions to lasting stability and prosperity of the region.”

Xi Jinping has suggested that SCO member states grasp the strategic direction of security cooperation, continue to consolidate strategic mutual trust, strengthen policy communication and coordination, adhere to fairness and justice, and jointly promote the peaceful resolution to hotspot issues through political and diplomatic means.

“After its enlargement with India and Pakistan joining the organization, the SCO enjoys greater potential for security cooperation and shoulders more responsibility, bearing more expectations from the people in the region and the international community.

The SCO Security Council Secretaries meetings must actively adapt to changes in the situation, earnestly perform its duties, exercise smooth communication and coordination, and provide stronger support for SCO member states to maintain national security and social stability.”

He said China will continue to integrate its own safety with that of regional countries and work with other SCO members to build a new type of international relations for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Russia’s Security Council Secretary and Kyrgyzstan’s Secretary of the Security Council spoke on behalf of the foreign delegations.

They have voiced support for China’s initiative on coping with common challenges and safeguarding international peace and security.

They expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the 13th meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries, saying it played an important role in preparing for the 18th SCO summit, which is scheduled to be held in Qingdao in June.—INP