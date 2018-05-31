President signs 31st Constitutional Amendment, formally merging FATA with KP

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday signed the 31st Constitutional Amendment formally merging the tribal region of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and ensuring equal rights for its people.

He inked the amendment here at a ceremony at the President House, after its passage from the National Assembly and Senate and its endorsement by the KP assembly.

Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, head of the FATA Reform Committee Sartaj Aziz, National Security Advisor Lt Gen (Retd) Nasir Khan Janjua and Prime Minister’s Adviser Barrister Zafarullah Khan witnessed the inking of the historic document.

President Mamnoon Hussain congratulated the people of FATA and said the merger would open up an era of prosperity and development for its people and help them progress in all spheres of life. He said the nation needed to work together to fully benefit from this historic opportunity.

The Head of the FATA Reforms Committee Sartaj Aziz said following the constitutional amendment the people of the federally administered tribal areas were now mainstreamed and would enjoy equal rights like other citizens of the country.

He said all the agencies of FATA would now convert into districts and the assistant political agents would now serve as deputy commissioners. He said Rs1 trillion would be spent on the development of the area over a period of next ten years.

He said of this 25% of the amount would be spent through the local bodies for development of infrastructure in health, education, roads, communications and other projects. He expressed the hope that following the merger the law and order would also be improved.—APP