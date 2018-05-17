PR bans sale of other trains’ ticket from Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Thursday imposed banned on booking of trains other than Hazara Express from Hazara division.

According to details, Pakistan Railways stopped the sale of tickets for other trains from Hazara Division except Hazara Express.

Earlier train passengers were allowed to purchase tickets of various trains from Havelian and Haripur Railway stations but afterwards tickets would be available from Rawalpindi or other railway stations.

Two years ago Pakistan Railway also terminated operation of railway agency in Abbottabad that was providing ticket purchasing facility of almost all trains.

People expressing concern about the ban demanded restart of ticket purchasing facility from Havelian and Haripur railway stations.—APP