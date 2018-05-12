PPP, PTI to stage power shows in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) are all geared up to demonstrate their power shows in Karachi, Aaj News reported.

Preparations are underway for rallies of both the parties. PPP will hold the rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah where 40,000 chairs are place. PTI on the other hand is set to roar in a ground besides Aladdin Park in Karachi.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to address his rally at 4:00 pm while PTI chairman Imran Khan will also deliver his monologue at the same time.

On May 8 both parties came on a collision course over dispute on May 12 rallies venue. The two parties locked horns after they announced to hold a public gathering at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Political workers belonging to both parties resorted to aerial firing and hurling stones at each other late Monday night.

PTI and PPP workers vandalized motorcycles and automobiles parked in the premises of Hakeem Saeed Ground and cause traffic to be disrupted.

Later, Police and Rangers reached the venue and clear the road for traffic.