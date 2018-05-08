PPP obtained permission to hold May 12 rally before PTI: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of confrontation at Hakeem Saeed Ground between PPP and PTI workers in Karachi.

According to a spokesman of the Sindh Government, Chief Minister made it clear that no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the city.

He said PPP obtained the permission for holding public meeting through a proper lawful channel but PTI workers behaviour was inappropriate to hold the public meeting at the same venue.

Murad Ali Shah said it is a deliberate conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the city.

PPP petrified from PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan in one of his tweets highly condemned the violence that occurred last night in Karachi. Khan blamed PPP for initiating the attack on his camp and urged the Sindh government to arrest the culprit behind the attacks. PPP is scared of PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh, said Imran in the end of his tweet.

Strongly condemn the attack on PTI workers by PPP at our jalsagah camp in Karachi yesterday. Sindh govt must take action against those who used violence against our workers. Strong arm tactics by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s rising popularity in Sindh. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2018

Another PTI leader Ali Ziaidi claimed that PPP has used its power to acquire an NOC by deputy commissioner to do rally in Hakeem Saeed Ground.