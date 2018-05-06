Home / Sports / Popular wrestler kane destroyed political opponent

Glenn-Jacobs-campaigning.jpg

—file photo

If you watch WWE and you follow the WWE superstars so you should know that now adays the most viral news in America that the popular seven inches kane is going to become mayer of  knox county.

The monster wrestler kane whose real name is glenn Jacobs. having spent his twenty one years in WWE  now he has successed by seventeen votes in primary election.

After votings he said to press and people ‘I faced a lot of  difficulties  but I won that because of your support we all will improve the county together’.

—file photo

—file photo

