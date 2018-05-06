Popular wrestler kane destroyed political opponent

If you watch WWE and you follow the WWE superstars so you should know that now adays the most viral news in America that the popular seven inches kane is going to become mayer of knox county.

The monster wrestler kane whose real name is glenn Jacobs. having spent his twenty one years in WWE now he has successed by seventeen votes in primary election.

After votings he said to press and people ‘I faced a lot of difficulties but I won that because of your support we all will improve the county together’.