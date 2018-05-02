PML-N’s Asif challenges disqualification verdict in Apex Court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s veteran leader and former foreign minister of Pakistan has decided to file a petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan to challenge his disqualification, Aaj News reported.

Asif, in his review petition cited that he unintentionally failed to unveil his foreign work permit in his nomination papers on the basis of which the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided against him.

Former foreign minister has pleaded the SC to review and declare the IHC judgment bogus.

Just like his leader Asif was disqualified on April 27 by the IHC under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution for failing to disclose his employment in a UAE company and the monthly salary he was receiving.