PML-N will defeat invisible forces in elections: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday announced to beat the ‘invisible forces’ in upcoming general elections. Talking to media outside an accountability court, Maryam said that reality cannot be ignored by closing eyes and that banning the speeches cannot suppress their voices.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader asserted that the people have come out of the fear of victory and defeat as they are now standing for their rights. Earlier, she warned all those ‘who turned their coats during hard times’ would be in worst situation during general polls 2018.

“To posses Iqama becomes an offence of Nawaz Sharif. No joint investigation team (JIT) is constituted on offshore company of blue-eyed person”, stated Maryam, while adding at the same time that instead of nabbing Pervez Musharraf , her father was being punished.— INP