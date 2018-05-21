PML-N proposes names of Nasir-ul-Mulk, Jilani, Ishrat for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finalized the names of Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Tassaduq Jilani and Ishrat Hussain for caretaker prime minister.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi discussed these names with Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah during their meetings.

An announcement is expected to made tomorrow after a meeting of PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khursheed Shah.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had finalized the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for caretaker PM.

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah had given these names to PM Abbasi after consultations with both party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Reportedly, Asif Zardari phoned both the nominees separately and informed them, expressing hope that no one would have any objections to them for they are experts in economics, banking and administrative affairs.

Zaka Ashraf had previously served as Chairman of PCB while Jalil Abbasi Jilani had served as Pakistan s ambassador to US.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) had finalised the names of Dr Ishrat Hussain, Tassaduq Jilani and Abdul Razzaq Dawood, while, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had finalised the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for the caretaker PM.

PTI has categorically rejected the names finalised by the PPP. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that the PPP has proposed two names [Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas] for caretaker premier. We will have to wait and look that whether Abbasi [incumbent premier] accept or reject these names, adding that the names proposed by PTI were more suitable.—NNI