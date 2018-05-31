PML-N govt completes its five-year term at midnight tonight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government completes its five-year term midnight tonight.

The National Assembly and Punjab and Balochistan assemblies will dissolve midnight tonight after completing their five-year term. The assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed their term on Monday and stood dissolved.

Justice (retired) Nasirul Mulk has been nominated as caretaker Prime Minister with consensus between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah. He will take oath of his office on Friday.