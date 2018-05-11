PML-N demands NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to provide proof against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the money-laundering probe or step down.

The matter was discussed at the PML-N’s central executive committee meeting today at the Punjab House where Nawaz arrived after attending the corruption proceedings against him.

According to information received from sources within the party, Nawaz will approach the Supreme Judicial Council to pursue legal proceedings against NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. A resolution condemning the allegations leveled against Nawaz by the NAB chief was adopted in the meeting.

The committee members agreed to pursue legal proceedings against all those responsible for the ‘lies’ in the money laundering probe.

The participants of the meeting condemned NAB’s statement launching a probe against the former prime minister based on a media report which alleged that he laundered $4.9 billion to India.

A notification issued by PML-N’s central executive committee condemned the ‘extremely irresponsible statement based on a false media report.’

It stated that each person responsible for the ‘lie’ would be exposed.

The report which was made the basis of ordering a probe into the alleged money laundering was itself refuted by both, the World Bank and the State Bank of Pakistan, read the notification.

There is no mention of money laundering or any individual in the report published by the World Bank, it further added.

On Thursday, Nawaz had demanded the NAB chairman to present proof of the charges within 24 hours or resign.

Following the NAB statement, the World Bank had refuted the media report on which it was based, stating that its Remittances and Migration Report did not mention money laundering or name individuals.

“If he doesn’t apologise, legal options are on the table,” Nawaz said at the meeting, referring to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, cabinet member Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were Nawaz’s daughter Maryam, Shehbaz’s son MNA Hamza Shehbaz, State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Senator Mushahid Hussain, AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, federal minister Barjees Tahir, Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, among others.

During the meeting, the former premier condemned the latest NAB probe against him. He claimed the NAB chairman is taking revenge in the name of “accountability”.

He added that NAB has turned into a prejudiced department.—INP