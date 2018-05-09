PM urges opposition to consider bringing amendments to Accountability Law

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said a parliamentary committee should be constituted to investigate the allegations of laundering four point nine billion rupees to India levelled by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said the committee should summon the Chairman and other officials of the NAB and seek evidence and relevant record from them in support of their allegations.

The Prime Minister said these are very serious allegations which have brought bad name to the country. Therefore, the evidence even prima facie should be sought from the NAB Chairman and facts should be presented before the parliament and the masses.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also urged the opposition to consider bringing amendments to the Accountability Law. He said the political parties had already agreed to these amendments and further debate or a meeting will be held to move forward the process.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the institution of NAB was established by a military dictator to change the loyalties of members and break up the political parties.

He regretted that the political parties failed to make the NAB such an institution which fulfills the requirements of justice and play its due role against corruption.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that several NAB cases are being heard against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, but he does not expect justice being delivered in the cases.

He noted that justice must not only be done but it must also be seen to be done.

The Prime Minister said that the allegations levelled against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also amount to pre-poll rigging.

Later, Naveed Qamar of PPP said his party will respond to the proposal of constitution of committee on the matter following consultations.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai also supported the idea of constitution of the committee. He said if the allegations proved wrong, action should be taken against the NAB Chairman.