PM urges all institutions to work within constitutional limits

NAROWAL: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday emphasized that all institutions in the country should function under their constitutional limits.

He was addressing a gathering after a groundbreaking ceremony of 4-lane Narowal – Lahore-Sialkot Motorway link highway.

The Prime minister said people of the country had mandated the PML-N government to run affairs of the country and it would function till last minute.

He made it clear that running affairs of the government was not the domain of the courts or the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He stressed upon the ECP to ensure holding of elections within sixty days as there were certain elements who did not want the general election on time.

It was the requirement of the Constitution to hold elections within sixty days after the completion of tenure by a democratic government, he said and warned the political adversaries that they would go to the courts and the public if any delay was caused in holding of elections.

The prime minister said the PML-N government implemented the judicial verdicts and never challenged them. Khawaja Asif popularity had been strengthened after his disqualification.

He said the countrymen were aware about all developments and would decide with their votes in the general election.— APP