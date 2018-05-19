PM reiterates Pakistan’s support for Palestinian state in OIC summit

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of unbridled Israeli tyranny.

Addressing the Extraordinary OIC Summit in Istanbul, the Prime Minister called upon the OIC member countries to unify their ranks and evolve an effective response strategy to deal with the prevailing situation.

The Prime Minister said latest massacre of innocent Palestinians represents yet another brazen chapter in the seventy years of injustice to the people of Palestine.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the OIC must also follow up on its decisions for economic and other appropriate actions to change the behavior of the occupying forces.

He said we should also consider the possibility of seeking the ICJ’s advisory opinion on the illegality of recent actions by Israel and the United States.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said we also need to reach out to other states and groupings to sustain support for the just cause of the Palestinians, put an end to continued killings and state terrorism and build an independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.