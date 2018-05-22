PM, Leader of Opposition discuss proposed names for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah met in Islamabad today to discuss proposed names for Caretaker Prime Minister.

Later, Syed Khurshid Shah told newsmen that their consultations remained inconclusive and they will meet again to finalise the caretaker PM.

The opposition leader said the prime minister would think some more on the matter, so that the finalised name is agreed upon by the government as well as the opposition.

The government is believed to have suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker prime minister.

The current government’s five-year term is coming to an end on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections