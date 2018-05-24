PM inaugurates 132 KV grid station in Jamrud

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has inaugurated 132 KV Power Grid Station at Jamrud in Khyber Agency.

This grid station will be helpful in provision of stable and uninterrupted electricity to the residents of FATA.

Later, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in his address, said that it is just a start of developmental journey of FATA that will continue in future as well.

He said that PML-N not only makes pledges but also fulfills its promises made with the people. He said the developmental tasks of PML-N throughout the country are visible before the nation.

The Prime Minister said the incumbent government laid the networks of highways and motorways and initiated several schemes in the country.

He said success of Pakistan lies in continuity of democratic system within country.

In his address, Prime Minister said the present government has completed various energy projects to make the country self-sufficient in power sector.

He said efforts are underway to provide all those facilities to tribal people which are available in the rest of the country.

He said the Peshawar-Kabul Motorway will be constructed to get easy access to Central Asian states.

Referring to FATA Reforms, the Prime Minister said the present government has initiated work on merger of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will be completed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Shahjee Gul Afridi said the federal government has completed various development schemes especially in health and education sector in Khyber Agency.

Earlier, Senator Taj Muhammad in his welcome address highlighted the problems face by people of the agency.

Radio Pakistan Peshawar correspondent Falak Niaz reports from Jamrud that the grid station in Khyber Agency has been completed at a cost of seven hundred and eighty-six million rupees. It will provide smooth and uninterrupted electricity to people of tribal areas.

PM inaugurates renovated, expanded section of Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the renovated and expanded section of Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar this evening (Wednesday).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the present government has provided solid basis for development in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government has brought revolution in the air transport system by starting a number of mega projects.

He said the challenge of shortage of energy has been successfully overcome and surplus electricity is being produced now.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan said three airports in the country have been expanded during the last three months.