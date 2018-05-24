PM calls for formation of “Truth and Reconciliation Commission”

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has floated the idea of formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission with consensus of all the political parties to unearth major historical events.

Speaking with a private TV channel in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the objective of formation of such a commission would not be to persecute, award or punish anyone but to reveal facts behind major events to the people.

To a question the prime minister said all the institutions in the country should work within their constitutional domains.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said elections would be held on time as any delay would amount to constitutional violation.

To a query, he regretted that judicial activism and NAB have paralyzed the functioning of the government and he has brought this issue on the floor of the House.

About FATA, the Prime Minister said mainstreaming of the tribal areas with consensus of all parties is in the best national interest.