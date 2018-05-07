PM assures entrepreneurs of higher return of their investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assured prospective entrepreneurs that their investment will be secure and they will have higher return of their investment in Pakistan.

He was addressing an investment conference in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said because of its business friendly policies, location, incentives, ease of doing business, vast consumer base and improvement of infrastructure and connectivity, Pakistan has become an attractive investment destination.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also assured potential investors that they will not suffer losses by investing in Pakistan and said many companies came and went but none of them suffered losses.

The Prime Minister said the country faced many serious challenges when the present Government assumed power in 2013 and most of them have successfully been addressed. Power outages are going to become part of the past and the country is poised to have surplus electricity by 2025. He said we are now planning for reducing the cost of power.

He said gas shortages have also been addressed through import of LNG.

The Prime Minister said in the past investors had security concerns but these have also been taken care of because of an effective war against terror. Efforts are being made to make the security sustainable for future of Pakistan.