PM arrives in Istanbul to attend OIC Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has arrived in Istanbul to attend OIC Extraordinary Summit being held in Istanbul today to discuss the situation arising on the wake of blatant human rights violations by the occupying forces in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Khurram Dastgir and other senior officials are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The Extraordinary Summit has been called by the President of Turkey in his capacity as Chair of the OIC Summit. The Summit will focus on the latest incidents of violence in the Gaza strip where over 60 civilians have been mercilessly killed by the occupying Israeli forces and scores of others have sustained injuries including women, children and the elderly.

Pakistan has called for an independent and transparent investigation of violence in Gaza. While condemning the human rights violations by the occupying Israeli force, Prime Minister will reiterate support of the people and Government of Pakistan for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministers of OIC member states gathered in Istanbul hours before an extraordinary summit to denounce Israel’s Gaza killings and the U.S. Embassy relocating to Jerusalem.

Speaking at the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister said in the declaration at the end of the summit, we will shout out that we won’t allow any change to Jerusalem’s historical status.

OIC Secretary General Yousef al-Othaimeen,in his opening speech, said that what Israel did along the Gaza fence was a war crime and a crime against humanity.

The United Nations Human Rights Chief, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein says Israel has systematically deprived Palestinians of their human rights.

He was addressing the special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva today.

Zeid al-Hussein severely criticized Israel for martyring sixty Palestinians last Monday.