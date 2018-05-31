PM appreciates sacrifices of Pak Army in bringing peace to country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has appreciated sacrifices and contributions of Pakistan Army in bringing back peace to the country.

He was addressing student officers and faculty of Command and Staff Collage in Quetta today.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also accompanied the PM.

The Prime Minister talked about progress Pakistan made during the tenure, challenges facing the country and the way forward.

He said Pakistan has great potential and we can defeat any challenge ahead through national cohesion.