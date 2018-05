PM Abbasi inaugurates new Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday inaugurated state of the art new Islamabad International Airport.

Abasi was accompanied by the Governors Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Adviser Civil Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan and Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines will come from Karachi while first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30 p.m.— Radio Pakistan