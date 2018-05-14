Plea seeking treason case against Nawaz Sharif submitted in LHC

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Khurrum Gandapur on Monday submitted a plea urging to launch treason case against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petition alleged Sharif of maligning Pakistan and national security departments. Former PM’s statement regarding Mumbai attacks is equal to treason, it further stated.

The claimant requested the court to launch treason case against Nawaz Sharif under article 6.

Earlier on Sunday, Nawaz Sharif revealed in an interview that those who attacked hotel in Mumbai in 2008 hailed from Pakistan.

He said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” — a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court. —INP