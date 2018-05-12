Petition against NAB Chairman filed in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed against National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the Supreme Court.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leader Noor Ahmed Awan in his petition states that a press release issued by the bureau on May 8 said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allegedly involved in transferring money to India.

The petition further states that the sole purpose of the press release was to malign Sharif. The press release has raised questions pertaining to institute’s integrity, it added.

Orders should be given to investigating the move to issue the press release, the petition said, adding that the NAB chairman should also submit an unconditional apology.

The petition also requests for the NAB Chairman to be removed from his post.—INP