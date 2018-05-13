Perception about Pakistan in int’l media needs to be corrected: Janjua

ISLAMABAD: Advisor on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua says Pakistan is a forerunner of peace but faces a perception problem in international media which needs to be corrected with reality check.

He was speaking at a conference of international news agencies organized by Associated Press of Pakistan in Islamabad on Sunday.

Nasser Khan Janjua said different perceptions exist about Pakistan in the world. Sometimes, it is considered a poor Muslim country that is insecure due to threats of extremism and terrorism. It is also dubbed as a nuclear country at times where nuclear weapons could fall into the hands of terrorists. There are also allegations on us of playing double game in Afghanistan. However, these perceptions are not based on reality.

Presenting a pictorial reflection of Pakistan, Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan is a country of over two hundred million people and holds rich culture and diversity, which needs to be highlighted in international media.

The theme of the conference is “Pakistan’s Media – Opportunities and Challenges”, with special focus on “News Agencies”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb is the guest of honour while National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua the chief guest at the inaugural session.

Delegates from over a dozen countries are attending the event and discuss current challenges being faced by media especially news agencies and evolve a new strategy to cope with them.

Advisor on National Security said Pakistan has paid a huge price in war against terrorism and sacrificed more than seventy thousand lives to eradicate this scourge and bring peace in the country and the region. He said Washington is blaming Pakistan over its own failures in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan is sincere in bringing peace in the neighboring country and has provided all out assistance in this regard.

Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan believes in peaceful neighborhood but Afghanistan should not use its soil for activities against the immediate neighbors on the behest of others.