People’s vote will decide disqualification cases: Tallal Chaudry

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudry said on Friday that a parliamentarian’s disqualification will be decided by the people.

He was addressing the media outside the Supreme Court following the hearing of a contempt of court case against him.

During today’s hearing, the minister’s counsel, Kamran Murtaza, requested the apex court to adjourn the hearing until Monday, which was approved.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, is hearing the contempt of court case against Chaudry.

PEMRA official records statement in Tallal Chaudry contempt case.

Chaudry was held in contempt after he made anti judiciary remarks at a party rally earlier this year.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry on account of “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

Chaudry has been indicted in the case and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.—INP