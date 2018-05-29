Peaceful Afghanistan beneficial for entire region: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says peaceful Afghanistan is beneficial for Pakistan and the entire region.

Talking to Special Representative of Germany for Pakistan and Afghanistan Markus Potzel in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan wants to strengthen relations with Afghanistan and work together for peace and prosperity in the region.

Germany’s Special Representative for Pakistan and Afghanistan said his government attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further cement them through cooperation in diverse fields.

He agreed that frequent interaction between business communities and parliamentarians will be beneficial for both the nations.