Parliamentary committee to decide caretaker PM: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that a parliamentary committee will now evolve a consensus over a name for the position of the caretaker prime minister.

Speaking with the media, Shah said he will formally send four names to the NA Speaker for an eight-member parliamentary committee to be constituted to pick an interim PM.

Two of the members of the committee will be from his party while one each will be from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), he said.

The opposition leader said it is his prerogative to suggest any four names as members of the committee, but he wanted to take other political parties on board on the matter.—NNI