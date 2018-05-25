Parliamentary committee likely to decide name of caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: The matter of electing caretaker prime minister is likely to be discussed in the parliamentary committee as government and opposition have failed to decide the name.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed hope to finalize the name on Monday after meeting with Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah.

However, the opposition leader has refused the offer, saying that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is retracting its statement of approving the names provided by us.

Earlier, fifth meeting between Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ended without consensus on a name for caretaker PM.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had finalized the names of Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Tassaduq Jilani and Ishrat Hussain for caretaker prime minister while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) suggested names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) had finalised the names of Dr Ishrat Hussain, Tassaduq Jilani and Abdul Razzaq Dawood, while, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had finalised the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for the caretaker PM.

PTI has categorically rejected the names finalised by the PPP. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that the PPP has proposed two names [Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas] for caretaker premier.

We will have to wait and look that whether Abbasi [incumbent premier] accept or reject these names, adding that the names proposed by PTI were more suitable.

These parties decided the names after consultations with their senior leadership.—NNI