Pakistan’s Amir takes 100th Test wicket on Ireland return

Mohammad Amir took his 100th Test wicket after returning to the fray against Ireland on Monday despite a troublesome knee injury.

The Pakistan spearhead went off just 3.2 overs into his spell on Sunday during the second innings of Ireland’s inaugural Test with a recurrence of a “chronic” left knee problem.

It was a worrying sign for Pakistan, who next play a warm-up match against Leicestershire (May 19-20) before facing England in a two-Test series, with back-to-back fixtures at Lord’s (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).

But left-arm quick Amir was back on the field from the start of Monday’s fourth day.

Following-on, Ireland resumed on 64 without loss.

Amir did not come into the attack until Monday’s ninth over, with the hosts 81 for two after Ed Joyce had been run out by Faheem Ashraf and Andrew Balbirnie lbw for his second nought of the match to Mohammad Abbas.

Amir was not operating at top speed to begin with on Monday — often the case with many fully-fit pacemen when they bowl their first over of the day — and flexed his knee while walking gingerly between overs.

However, he struck with his 29th ball on Monday when he demolisheed the stumps of Niall O’Brien (18) with a full-length delivery — a wicket greeted with Amir’s customary arms-outstretched celebration.

And 94 for three became 95 for four when Amir had Ireland captain William Porterfield (32) edging to wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan skipper.

At that stage, Amir had taken two wickets for no runs in six balls.—AFP