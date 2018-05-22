Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said Pakistan will continue its political, moral, and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting of Azad Kashmir Council in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we are with the people of Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister said Indian troops are targeting innocent civilian Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting also offered fateha for the departed souls of those people, who were martyred in unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi apprised the AJK Council regarding extraordinary summit of the OIC held in Turkey.

He said he highlighted the atrocities being committed against the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine. —NNI