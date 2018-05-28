Pakistan vows to continue efforts for promoting peace in Afghanistan

BEIJING: Pakistan has reaffirmed commitment to continue efforts for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

This resolve was expressed by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at inaugural round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Strategic Dialogue that began in Beijing on Monday.

She underlined ongoing initiatives of Pakistan for engagement with Afghanistan in all areas, including peace and stability and promoting economic cooperation and connectivity.

Earlier, the Foreign Secretary attended SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group meeting in Beijing.