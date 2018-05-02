Pakistan using its own resources for meeting defence, security needs : Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan was utilizing its resources for meeting defence and security needs.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan armed forces had used their equipment during operation

Zarb-e-Azb.

Commenting on increase in the defence budget, he said we don’t have foreign funds, due to which, Pakistan was using its own resources to fulfill the need of defence and security.

He said that there was also need to expand the resources for “foreign affairs” so that Kashmir and other issues could be highlighted in a comprehensive manner. It was the responsibility of all the governments to build up the confidence of the national institutions so that they could deliver and perform well.

To a question regarding Shehbaz Sharif, he said chief minister Punjab had full expertise on good governance.

To another question Khurram Dastagir said Pakistan Peoples Party government had completed its constitutional tenure and hoped that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government would also accomplish five years period with success.

He said that PML-N leaders had always respected the courts and never worked against the judiciary.—APP