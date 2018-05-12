Pakistan, US can settle differences: Aizaz Chaudhry

WASHINGTON: The Pakistan Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that the differences between Pakistan and the US can be resolved.

Chaudhry’s remarks come a day after Pakistan imposed travel restrictions on US diplomats as a reply to the US barring diplomats working at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington from travelling outside of a 25-mile radius around the city without approval.

While speaking to media about Pakistan’s move, Chaudhry remarked that it is a ‘good step’, adding that the mechanism will work as a 24-hour hotline to report any inquiries or issues others might have.

Yesterday, reacting to the movement ban, the Foreign Office (FO) unveiled a set of changes in the government’s dealing with US diplomats in the country through a notification.— INP