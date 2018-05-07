Pakistan, UAE sign $200m cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have signed a two hundred million dollars cooperation agreement to execute Phase-III of the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme.

The agreement, which will be funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, was signed by UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme Director, Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, and Commandant MCE, Major General Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhry in Islamabad.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obeid Al Zaabi were also present on the occasion.

The UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme has been launched with the objective to provide help to the people of Pakistan and support their development initiatives for a better future.

Its mission is to execute development aid projects that offer sustainability and continuous benefits to beneficiaries over the long run.