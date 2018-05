Pakistan tribesmen end protest over killings

PESHAWAR: Thousands of protesters in Pakistan’s tribal belt along the Afghan border have ended a days-long protest against a string of recent assassinations, organisers said Friday, as pressure mounts on the military over its security operations in the area.

Demonstrators and an AFP reporter in the area said more than 3,000 tribesmen launched the sit-in protest Sunday in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali after three tribal elders were shot dead in the last week by unidentified gunmen in separate incidents.

Following the killings, the protest also spread to the neighbouring South Waziristan tribal district.

“The protest ended Thursday after authorities assured us of more security measures in the area,” Noor Islam, president of the “Youth of Waziristan” that organised the rally, told AFP.

Islam said at least eight tribesmen have been killed in total in a series of murders this month, enraging locals who say authorities have not done enough to ensure their security.

Mohammad Ayaz — a senior government official in North Waziristan — confirmed that tribesmen ended the protest after receiving written assurance that officials would increase patrols in the area.

According to the agreement, seen by AFP, security forces will launch joint-patrols with tribal militias along with the deployment of more military troops and police officers to the area.

Officials have also vowed to expedite compensation payments to families whose homes were damaged or destroyed in recent military operations.—AFP