Pakistan to observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ on May 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe 18th May (Friday) as “Palestine Solidarity Day” on the directives issued by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A statement issued by the PM’s Office said that “Yaum-e-Yakjehti-e-Palestine” (“Palestine Solidarity Day”) aims at demonstrating complete solidarity with the Palestinian brethren.

On this day, special prayers will be offered for the Palestinian people, affected by severe atrocities and barbarism.

The government and the people of Pakistan would continue supporting their Palestinian brethren and presenting their case at every forum, the statement said quoting the Prime Minister. —NNI