Pakistan to host SCO’s anti-terror body moot on May 23-25: Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Tuesday that it will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization–Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) Legal Experts meeting on May 23-25, 2018 in capital Islamabad.

This is the first ever SCO meeting being held in Pakistan since becoming member of SCO in June 2017, the Foreign Ministry said.

Legal Experts from the eight member states, namely China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO-RATS Executive Committee will participate in the meeting.

The Legal Experts will discuss terrorist threats facing the region and ways and means to enhance counter terrorism cooperation between SCO member states, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Pakistan welcomes delegations from SCO member states to Islamabad and supports SCO’s efforts for regional cooperation in fighting terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

“We are ready to share our experiences in tackling the menace of terrorism through the SCO-RATS,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The SCO was founded at a Summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO has four members with observer states, including Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia.—NNI