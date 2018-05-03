Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

The meeting of National Security Committee held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair has reviewed regional situation and national issues.

The Committee strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and said that the people of Pakistan are with Afghanistan and its people in this hour of grief.

The meeting was briefed on Water Policy and Water Charter approved by Council of Common Interests.

The Committee also reviewed the proposed reform packages for Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Services Chiefs, National Security Advisor, DG ISI and other civil and military high officials.