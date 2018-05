DUBLIN: Pakistan were set a target of 160 to win their stand alone-Test against Ireland at Malahide on Tuesday’s fifth and final day.

Ireland, making their debut in men’s Test cricket, were bowled out for 339 in their second innings after being made to follow-on.

Kevin O’Brien, who on Monday became the first Ireland batsman to score a Test hundred, fell to his first ball Tuesday as Mohammad Abbas had him caught at slip for 118.—AFP