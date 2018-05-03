Pakistan repatriates ailing Indian prisoner

KARACHI: Pakistan on Thursday repatriated an ailing 20-year-old Indian prisoner on humanitarian grounds.

Jitendra Arjunwar, suffering from thalassemia, had crossed into Pakistan unintentionally five years earlier following an argument with his family.

He was released from Karachi’s juvenile jail early morning and was handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

He was arrested in 2014 and India confirmed his citizenship last month, the Foreign Office had said in an earlier statement.

Arjunwar’s release was made possible through efforts of the civil society including human rights activist and singer Shehzad Roy.—INP