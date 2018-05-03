Pakistan pursuing Kashmir cause at all regional, int’l fora: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office says Pakistan is actively pursuing the Kashmir cause at all regional and international fora and a conference on the issue will also be held soon.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Spokesperson said as Indian atrocities continue in Occupied Kashmir, the whole Muslim Ummah stands united with their Kashmiri brethren as has been expressed at the OIC Contact Group`s meeting in Jeddah.

To a question regarding the Iran Nuclear Agreement, the spokesperson said it is a good example of international cooperation and settlement of disputes through negotiations.

To a question, he said the Pak-Russia Joint counter terrorism exercises under the auspices of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September this year will be an opportunity to exchange expertise in countering the terrorism.

Replying to a question about the Afghan situation, Dr Faisal reiterated Pakistan`s stance that only an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process can ensure peace in that country and the region.